Population Bomb Scare

Low fertility, not overpopulation, is the problem

Les U. Knight has the gentle voice of an old Oregon hippie, which is what he is, and he cares deeply about alternative transportation, women’s rights, and exterminating all human life on Earth.

Right now, Knight — not his real name; the nom de plume is meant to sound like “Let’s Unite” — is very concerned about the need to follow Covid-19 masking protocols, and he is tweeting a bit about that as well as the possibility that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is being secretly encouraged by international arms dealers. But as the founder of the Voluntary Human Extinction Movement …