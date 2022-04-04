Standing Our Ground

I want to say something about Ukraine, but to get there I have to talk about this amazing apartment I had years back on 13th and U Street in Washington. Eighth floor, with a wraparound terrace that was almost as big as the apartment itself. Excellent for parties. It wasn’t technically a penthouse because the brilliant capitalist architect had put another floor on top of mine, but with Romeo-and-Juliet windows instead of the big terrace.

A very bro-y young Senate staffer lived up there who worked for a lady Democrat from the Upper Midwest. I’m not being cagey, I just forget …