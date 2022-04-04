• Jussie Smollett’s lawyers say he should be released because he’s getting “vicious threats.” Well, of course: They put him in a cell with his attacker.

• If Democrats were hoping that President Biden would benefit from a “rally around the flag” effect as a result of U.S. support for Ukraine, recent polls must be severely disappointing. Not only is his approval rating mired in the low 40s, but he is not winning the public over on key issues. A CBS/YouGov poll found that a majority of the public disapproved of his handling of the Russia–Ukraine conflict (54 percent to 46 …