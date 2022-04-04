NR PLUS
Magazine April 4, 2022, Issue

W Is for Webster, Worcester, Woe, and Wrath

By
Noah Webster (Campwillowlake/Getty Images)

Have you ever known someone who, after being accused of a moral failing, becomes a fervent accuser of others for that very fault? It’s a prominent aspect of Noah Web­ster’s life and legacy.

Webster is known to posterity as the father of the American dictionary. He began with a 1783 spelling book titled “A Grammatical Institute.” It was an adaptation of a decades-old British best seller called “A New Guide to the English Tongue in Five Parts,” by Thomas Dilworth — who had died three years before. Webster sought to establish a standard for spelling, and his book was extremely conservative:

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member
Comments
Bryan A. Garner — Mr. Garner is the author of The Chicago Guide to Grammar, Usage, and Punctuation, Garner’s Modern English Usage, and The HBR Guide to Better Business Writing.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Letters

Letters

By
The United States remains a highly capable superpower that controls the global financial system, and boasts a network of alliances in every region of the planet.

Recommended

The Latest

Letters

Letters

The United States remains a highly capable superpower that controls the global financial system, and boasts a network of alliances in every region of the planet.