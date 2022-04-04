W Is for Webster, Worcester, Woe, and Wrath

Have you ever known someone who, after being accused of a moral failing, becomes a fervent accuser of others for that very fault? It’s a prominent aspect of Noah Web­ster’s life and legacy.

Webster is known to posterity as the father of the American dictionary. He began with a 1783 spelling book titled “A Grammatical Institute.” It was an adaptation of a decades-old British best seller called “A New Guide to the English Tongue in Five Parts,” by Thomas Dilworth — who had died three years before. Webster sought to establish a standard for spelling, and his book was extremely conservative: …