NR PLUS
Magazine April 18, 2022, Issue

Black Gun Rights Matter

By &
Black gun owners take part in a rally in support of the second amendment in Oklahoma City, Okla., June 20, 2020. (Lawrence Bryant/Reuters)
Amir Locke should not have died for exercising the Second Amendment

On February 2, before 7 a.m., police in Minneapolis carried out a no-knock warrant at the apartment of Amir Locke, killing him. Locke was not named in the warrant. He was a licensed gun owner who reached for his gun in the confusion of waking up on his couch to find a group of people in his house yelling and cursing at him. It’s absolutely right that much of the coverage of this story should deal with the wisdom of the no-knock warrant, a fairly recent invention by a congressional aide that has caused multiple innocent deaths, most prominently that

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Recommended

The Latest