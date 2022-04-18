Does Hunter Biden Face Indictment?

Probably

Will President Joe Biden’s son be indicted? Probably.

There is less in that an­swer than you might suppose. It has been widely known for years that Hunter Biden has tax problems. In 2020, the District of Columbia slapped Biden fils with a $450,000 lien, stemming from tax delinquencies that stretched back to at least 2017. The lien was filed in July, as the presidential campaign was heating up.

That was six months after then-president Donald Trump was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House over pressuring the Ukrainian government to conduct an investigation of the Biden family. As a result, Hunter’s penchant for landing …