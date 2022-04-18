Does Hunter Biden Face Indictment?

Will President Joe Biden’s son be indicted? Probably.
There is less in that answer than you might suppose. It has been widely known for years that Hunter Biden has tax problems. In 2020, the District of Columbia slapped Biden fils with a $450,000 lien, stemming from tax delinquencies that stretched back to at least 2017. The lien was filed in July, as the presidential campaign was heating up.
That was six months after then-president Donald Trump was impeached by the Democratic-controlled House over pressuring the Ukrainian government to conduct an investigation of the Biden family. As a result, Hunter’s penchant for landing …
This article appears as “The Adventures of Hunter Biden” in the April 18, 2022, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.