From the Iliad of Homer, Book 1

Goddess, sing rage, which Peleus’ son Achilles

Sent as an endless curse on the Achaeans,

And how it hurled so many mighty lives

To Hades, leaving plunder for the dogs

And countless birds. The will of Zeus was realized

From the time strife first rose between the son

Of Atreus, lord of men, and bright Achilles.

Which god, then, made them battle in this clash?

Leto and Zeus’ son. Furious at the king,

He filled the ranks with plague; the army perished

To pay for his priest Chryses’ degradation

By Atreus’ son. To the Achaeans’ swift ships

He came, with a huge ransom for his daughter,

Holding Apollo the far-striker’s chaplets

On a gold …