From the Iliad of Homer, Book 1

Goddess, sing rage, which Peleus’ son Achilles
Sent as an endless curse on the Achaeans,
And how it hurled so many mighty lives
To Hades, leaving plunder for the dogs
And countless birds. The will of Zeus was realized
From the time strife first rose between the son
Of Atreus, lord of men, and bright Achilles.
Which god, then, made them battle in this clash?
Leto and Zeus’ son. Furious at the king,
He filled the ranks with plague; the army perished
To pay for his priest Chryses’ degradation
By Atreus’ son. To the Achaeans’ swift ships
He came, with a huge ransom for his daughter,
Holding Apollo the far-striker’s chaplets
On a gold …
