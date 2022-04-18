It Takes a Society

Lyman Stone’s trenchant essay (“Hungary’s Demographic Failure,” April 4) on the small successes and larger failures of Hungary’s experiments in family policy is a cautionary tale for American conservatives. Sub-replacement fertility is plaguing the entire developed world, and given the predictable lag between today’s birth rate and the size of our projected adult population 20 years hence, demographic contraction promises to be one of this century’s most enduring issues.

And so conservative policy and cultural leaders must start thinking about the fertility crisis now. To that end, Stone’s critique of Hungary’s pseudo-family policy is invaluable. As Stone explains, …