Speech and Its Discontents

Free Speech: A History from Socrates to Social Media, by Jacob Mchangama (Basic Books, 528 pp., $32)

Let us begin with a few quibbles. Jacob Mchangama’s history of free speech can feel rushed in its epoch-spanning opening chapters. The author regularly and tragically applies cutie-pie neologisms to the re­mote past. (Medieval monasteries were “safe spaces”; Henry VIII combated “fake news.”) Perhaps attempting to broaden the book’s appeal, Mchangama draws unjust equivalencies between progressive cancel culture and conservative opposition to critical race theory. Yet, despite these very real flaws, he has composed a soaring global account of free speech’s origins and fortunes. Readers interested in the past and future of this embattled right should rush to purchase a copy.

