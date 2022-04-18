Stalin, the Bloodiest Bookworm

Maxim Gorky’s novel Mother, written in 1906, when the Russian revolutionary in­fection was bringing on a high fever, states explicitly as its theme and also demonstrates as an object lesson the importance of books in making social­ist revolution. Mikhail Rybin, an old fac­tory hand and a perfervid latecomer to political enlightenment, can barely contain himself as he asks a comrade for forbidden books to distribute among the workers. “Give me your help! Let me have books—such books that when a man has read them he will not be able to rest. Put a prickly hedgehog to his brains. Tell those …