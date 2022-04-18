NR PLUS
Magazine April 18, 2022, Issue

Stalin, the Bloodiest Bookworm

By
A woman attends a ceremony marking the 66th anniversary of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin’s death in Moscow, Russia, March 5, 2019. (Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)
Stalin’s Library: A Dictator and His Books, by Geoffrey Roberts (Yale University Press, 272 pp., $30)

Maxim Gorky’s novel Mother, written in 1906, when the Russian revolutionary in­fection was bringing on a high fever, states explicitly as its theme and also demonstrates as an object lesson the importance of books in making social­ist revolution. Mikhail Rybin, an old fac­tory hand and a perfervid latecomer to political enlightenment, can barely contain himself as he asks a comrade for forbidden books to distribute among the workers. “Give me your help! Let me have books—such books that when a man has read them he will not be able to rest. Put a prickly hedgehog to his brains. Tell those

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

This article appears as “The Bloodiest Bookworm” in the April 18, 2022, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member
Comments
Algis Valiunas — Mr. Valiunas is a fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center and the author of Churchill’s Military Histories.

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Recommended

The Latest