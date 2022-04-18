Still Life

The other night my aunt called me — my aunt who died two years ago. This was in a dream. She spoke in her characteristic singsongy voice, sounding cheerful. I was too shocked to speak right away, and considered asking her, “Aren’t you dead?” Not wanting to insult her (she was sensitive and often took things the wrong way), I didn’t. She was just calling to catch up.

It was good to “hear” her voice. My aunt outlived my mother, her twin sister, by 25 years. I can easily conjure the sound of my mother’s voice, last heard for real 27 …