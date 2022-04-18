The Digital Colosseum

Time was news came three ways. The newest way was television, one network anchored by the Voice of God, a second by a tag team, one of whom was witty. The anchor of the third left no impression. The next newest way news came was radio, al­though the only news I ever learned from the stations I listened to was which British invader was No. 1 that week. The oldest way—old as the republic, in fact—was newspapers. My hometown, a middling upstate city, had two dailies, morning and evening, owned by the same corporation. The news they re­counted was essentially …