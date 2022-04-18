The Slap Heard Round the World

I thought I’d said my piece about this year’s Academy Awards in advance, both in this space and at greater length in my day job: how the year’s nominees were worthy enough, but how few of them were actually seen by anyone in theaters, emphasizing our Covid-accelerated transition to a world of movies as just one form of interchangeable content, not The Movies as they were. The Oscar telecast itself? Irrelevant, predictable, just a footnote to the dialectic.
Little did I know. The slap that Will Smith delivered to Chris Rock, just a few short minutes before Smith himself received …
This article appears as “Flailing Hollywood” in the April 18, 2022, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.