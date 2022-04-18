The Slap Heard Round the World

I thought I’d said my piece about this year’s Academy Awards in advance, both in this space and at greater length in my day job: how the year’s nominees were worthy enough, but how few of them were actually seen by anyone in theaters, emphasizing our Covid-accelerated transition to a world of movies as just one form of interchangeable content, not The Movies as they were. The Oscar telecast itself? Irrelevant, predictable, just a footnote to the dialectic.

Little did I know. The slap that Will Smith delivered to Chris Rock, just a few short minutes before Smith himself received …