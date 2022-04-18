NR PLUS
Magazine April 18, 2022, Issue

The Slap Heard Round the World

By
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, Los Angeles, March 27. (Myung Chun/Contributor/Getty Images)

I thought I’d said my piece about this year’s Academy Awards in advance, both in this space and at greater length in my day job: how the year’s nominees were worthy enough, but how few of them were actually seen by anyone in theaters, emphasizing our Covid-accelerated transition to a world of movies as just one form of interchangeable content, not The Movies as they were. The Oscar telecast itself? Irrelevant, predictable, just a footnote to the dialectic.

Little did I know. The slap that Will Smith delivered to Chris Rock, just a few short minutes before Smith himself received

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

This article appears as “Flailing Hollywood” in the April 18, 2022, print edition of National Review.

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Recommended

The Latest