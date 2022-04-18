• So that’s why they call it a punch line.

• To no one’s great surprise, President Biden has proposed a ridiculous budget, one that would add $1.3 trillion to the national debt — in just one year — in the best-case scenario. But the best-case scenario is unlikely to come to pass. The actual deficit would very likely be much larger than the Biden budget supposes, because much of the new revenue would come from a proposed new tax, the so-called billionaires’ tax, that will probably never be enacted. The Biden budget also supposes that jacking up the corporate income …