Ukraine and the End of Illusions

Putin's assault has made some things unmistakably clear, or should have

You hear “the Ukraine” less often these days—“the Ukraine” instead of “Ukraine,” without the definite article. “The Ukraine” implies a region of something broader; “Ukraine” implies nationhood. Also, people are getting the hang of “Kyiv,” rather than “Kiev.” Is this a matter of political correctness? A “woke” term? No. Simply put, “Kiev” is a transliteration of the Russian name for the Ukrainian capital, and “Kyiv” is a transliteration of the Ukrainian. These linguistic matters may seem small—frivolous—but they mean a lot to Ukrainians, and, by extension, to their well-wishers.

For years, Vladimir Putin and his supporters, worldwide, have said that there …