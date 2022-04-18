Ukraine and the End of Illusions

You hear “the Ukraine” less often these days—“the Ukraine” instead of “Ukraine,” without the definite article. “The Ukraine” implies a region of something broader; “Ukraine” implies nationhood. Also, people are getting the hang of “Kyiv,” rather than “Kiev.” Is this a matter of political correctness? A “woke” term? No. Simply put, “Kiev” is a transliteration of the Russian name for the Ukrainian capital, and “Kyiv” is a transliteration of the Ukrainian. These linguistic matters may seem small—frivolous—but they mean a lot to Ukrainians, and, by extension, to their well-wishers.
For years, Vladimir Putin and his supporters, worldwide, have said that there …
This article appears as “The End of Illusions” in the April 18, 2022, print edition of National Review.
Something to Consider
If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.