NR PLUS
Magazine April 18, 2022, Issue

Violence in Hollywood: A Survey

By
A closed red curtain at the Lichtburg cinema in Essen, Germany (Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images)

From the archives of Variety:

AUGUST 12, 1935

“Dumont Dukes It Out with Groucho, Harpo”

Portly matron Margaret Dumont, the long-suffering straight woman to Marx Brothers hijinks, pranks, and gags, snapped on the set of upcoming A Night at the Opera and clocked the lead of the brother act, Groucho, across the kisser.

The fracas erupted during the shooting of a scene in which Groucho insisted on delivering ad libs and unscripted knocks on Dumont’s size and age. On-set witnesses report that Dumont began to seethe when Groucho improvised this bit of dialogue during a romantic exchange: “I can see you right now in

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Something to Consider

If you enjoyed this article, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS. Members get all of our content on the site including the digital magazine and archives, no paywalls or content meters, an advertising-minimal experience, and unique access to our writers and editors (through conference calls, social media groups, and more). And importantly, NRPLUS members help keep NR going.

If you enjoyed this article and want to see more premium content like this, we have a proposition for you: Join NRPLUS.

 

Become a Member

In This Issue

Articles

Features

Books, Arts & Manners

Sections

Recommended

The Latest