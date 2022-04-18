Violence in Hollywood: A Survey

From the archives of Variety:
AUGUST 12, 1935
“Dumont Dukes It Out with Groucho, Harpo”
Portly matron Margaret Dumont, the long-suffering straight woman to Marx Brothers hijinks, pranks, and gags, snapped on the set of upcoming A Night at the Opera and clocked the lead of the brother act, Groucho, across the kisser.
The fracas erupted during the shooting of a scene in which Groucho insisted on delivering ad libs and unscripted knocks on Dumont’s size and age. On-set witnesses report that Dumont began to seethe when Groucho improvised this bit of dialogue during a romantic exchange: “I can see you right now in …
