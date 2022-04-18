Vodka Tonic

In the early days of the war in Europe, there were peevish arguments on the right about the honor and character of Ukraine’s president



The curiously Putinophilic: “We’re being told to hate Putin and love Zelensky, and I’m not going to fall for it!”

Okay. Maybe you shouldn’t watch so much TV, though.

“I don’t watch any of it!”

So how do you know they’re telling people to hate Putin and love Zelensky?

“It’s obvious, everyone is hating Putin and loving Zelensky. I’m saying it’s more complex than that, and the same media that lied about Hunter Biden and January 6 are now saying this …