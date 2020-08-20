News

Economy & Business

1.1 Million File Jobless Claims, Labor Market Remains Unstable Amid Pandemic

By
People wait in line to file for unemployment amid the coronavirus outbreak. in Fayetteville, Ark., April 6, 2020. (Nick Oxford/Reuters)

The U.S. labor market remains unstable as 1.1 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, up from 960,000 the week before.

While there were far fewer jobless claims than at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, unemployment benefit applications have hovered between 1-2 million for the past two months, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The labor market continues to reel from business closures prompted by the spread of coronavirus.

That jobless claims “remain exceptionally high, even as businesses are reopening, and are indicative of extremely weak labor market conditions,” Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, told the Wall Street Journal. The U.S. has regained 9.3 million jobs out of the 22 million lost when the coronavirus reached the country.

Federal unemployment benefits of $600 per week expired on July 31, amid congressional deadlock regarding an additional economic relief package. President Trump has attempted to institute a $400 per week benefit by executive order, but there has been confusion over sources of funding for that benefit. Some Republicans have also questioned the constitutionality of the president’s use of executive orders to mandate unemployment benefits.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Elections

On the Ground at Trump’s Wisconsin Rally

By
Starting Monday morning in Milwaukee at the Democratic National Convention and then making my way up to Oshkosh, Wis., for the 4:30 p.m. Trump rally, the two campaigns’ competing strategies were obvious. The Democrats, citing public-health concerns, had chosen a quiet, virtual presence -- my observations on ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Will Clinesmith Plead Guilty?

By
It is called the allocution. It is the most important part of a guilty plea in federal court. It comes -- if it comes -- when the judge personally addresses the accused, who has been placed under oath, and asks him to explain in his own words how and why he is guilty of the crime charged. Is Kevin Clinesmith ... Read More
Education

Non-Woke Grad Students Need Help

By
It is increasingly difficult for tradition-minded grad students in history to find support. Few faculty members are interested in working with students who aren't enthused about looking at the world through the standard lenses of race, gender, and oppression. Moreover, financial support is drying up for students ... Read More
