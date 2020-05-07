News

Economy & Business

3.2 Million Jobless Claims Added in Last Week, Bringing Pandemic Total to 33 Million

By
People wait in line to file for unemployment amid the coronavirus outbreak. in Fayetteville, Ark., April 6, 2020. (Nick Oxford/Reuters)

The Department of Labor revealed Thursday that an additional 3.2 million Americans filed new jobless claims last week, bringing the total number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits to over 33 million since mid-March.

The data aligned with predictions from economists, who expected 3 million new claims for the week ending May 2, and suggested numbers slowed for the fifth week in a row since a peak of 6.8 million claims at the end of March. But with April’s new unemployment rate set for release on Friday, estimates show that over 20 percent of the country’s workforce is now out of work.

Continuing claims — the total number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits — hit a new high of 22.6 million in the week ended April 25, raising the insured unemployment rate, or the number receiving benefits as a share of the labor force based on eligibility, to 15.5 percent.

A group of Republican Senators cited high unemployment rates in a letter to President Trump, asking for the administration’s recent “pause” on immigration to include a prohibition on guest-worker visas.

Comments

“Congress MUST get focused on jobs. Rehire those laid off. Even in those parts of the country where workers can’t physically return to the job, we can get them the security of their job back. That’s how we will recover,” Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.), one of the co-signers of the letter, tweeted in response to the jobless numbers.

This week, California became the first state in the country to access federal funding set aside for states to pay rising rates of those needing unemployment benefits. The Wall Street Journal found in an analysis that nearly half of all U.S. states have had their respective unemployment-fund balance fall at twice the typical rate from February through mid-April.

Comments

Politics & Policy

Some Free Advice for AOC

By
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is feeling a little blue. One sympathizes. In her first year in office, Representative Ocasio-Cortez showed all the signs of someone making the callow error of believing her own publicity: She was arrogant, vain, petty, foolish, and vindictive, to say nothing of ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Murder of Ahmaud Arbery

By
A new and disturbing video of the shooting of 25-year-old Georgia man named Ahmaud Arbery has emerged. It’s a gut-wrenching thing to watch. Perhaps there will be new evidence, but it’s difficult to envision any way a jury could see this incident as anything but a flat-out murder. For those who haven’t been ... Read More
Sports

A Soccer Decision Scores a Goal for Women’s Choice

By
Los Angeles federal judge R. Gary Klauser did two things that don’t happen often in public arguments about gender and wages: He looked at the evidence, and he took women’s choices seriously. The result was a defeat for a class-action lawsuit filed by the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team against the U.S. ... Read More
Film & TV

Michelle Obama’s Tall Tales

By
The cult of Michelle Obama is a puzzler. Thousands of strong, smart, independent women flock to every public appearance of, and hang on every platitude of, a woman whose sole notable accomplishment is her marriage. Lucking into marrying a celebrity is not usually posited to be the aim of feminism. No one can name ... Read More
