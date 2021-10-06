69 Percent of Hispanics Disapprove of Biden’s Handling of Immigration

U.S. Border Patrol agents sit on horses near the banks of the Rio Grande River as migrants cross the river in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, September 20, 2021. (Daniel Becerril/Reuters)

Amid the border crisis, which escalated last week with the apprehension of over ten thousand Haitian migrants, President Biden has fallen out of favor with the majority of Hispanic Americans over his handling of immigration policy.

Sixty-nine percent of Hispanics disapprove of Biden’s handling of immigration, while only 23 percent approve, according to a new Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday.

As for the Biden administration’s handling of deportations of illegal aliens, 41 percent of Hispanic respondents say it is ” not aggressive enough” while 20 percent say Biden has been “acting appropriately.”

As thousands of Haitian migrants have been released into the country, under the pretense that they will return for a court date in a couple of years to have their asylum cases adjudicated, many Republican lawmakers predict that they will disappear into the interior, if historical patterns hold.

On the other hand, many Hispanic Americans seem to believe that the Haitian migrants who illegally crossed the border last week are entitled to a chance to prove the merit of their asylum claims, as some may be fleeing persecution stemming from political turmoil or social unrest in addition to lack of economic opportunity or instability.

According to Article I of the internationally recognized United Nations’ 1951 Refugee Convention and subsequent 1967 Protocol, a refugee is defined as a person who is “outside his/her country of nationality or habitual residence; has a well-founded fear of persecution because of his/her race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group or political opinion; and is unable or unwilling to avail himself/herself of the protection of that country, or to return there, for fear of persecution.”

An asylum seeker differs from a refugee in that the former is granted asylum status after entering the country or while seeking admission at a port of entry while a refugee obtains admission while outside the country.

While the Quinnipiac poll suggests not quite half of Hispanics want to ramp up deportations of illegal immigrants, 48 percent disagree with the Biden administration deporting Haitian migrants specifically without allowing them to first seek asylum.

