9/11 Victim’s Son Explains the Attack to Ilhan Omar: ‘There Is No Uncertainty’

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., July 15, 2019. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

During a 9/11 memorial service on Tuesday, the son of a woman who died in the World Trade Center castigated Representative Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) for the dismissive way she recently characterized the attacks that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans.

Nicholas Haros Jr., wearing a black shirt emblazoned with the phrase “some people did something?” took the stage during the memorial service at Ground Zero to remind Omar and those assembled of what took place at the site exactly 18 years ago.

“’Some people did something,’ said a freshman congresswoman from Minnesota,” Haros said, referencing Omar’s description of the event. “Today I am here to respond to you exactly who did what to whom. Madam, objectively speaking, we know who and what was done. There is no uncertainty about that. Why your confusion?” Haros asked. “On that day, 19 Islamic terrorist members of al-Qaeda killed over 3,000 people and caused billions of dollars of economic damage. Is that clear?”

Omar offered the flippant description of the 9/11 attacks earlier this year during a speech before the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR). Her speech focused on the federal government’s encroachment on the civil liberties of Muslims in the wake of the attacks, which, she falsely claimed, served as the impetus for CAIR’s founding.

“CAIR was founded after 9/11, because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties,” Omar said. CAIR was actually founded in 1994.

Haros concluded his remarks by admonishing Omar — and the three fellow freshman progressive lawmakers who together refer to themselves as “the squad” — not to use the events of September 11th to score cheap political points.

“Stop. Stop. Please stop using the bones and ashes of our loved ones as props for your political theater,” Haros said. “Their lives, sacrifices, and death are worth so much more. Let’s not trivialize them or us. It hurts.”