News

Politics & Policy

A.G. Barr Warns U.S. Companies That Do Business in China Not to Violate Foreign Agent Registration Act

By
Attorney General William Barr listens during a law enforcement briefing in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 15, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

In a Thursday speech, Attorney General William Barr cautioned American companies that do business in China against violating the Foreign Agent Registration Act, which requires Americans lobbying on behalf of foreign governments to identify themselves.

Comments

Barr criticized the relationship between American corporations and the Chinese Communist Party in remarks delivered at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Mich. The attorney general singled out “Google, Microsoft, Yahoo, and Apple” as examples of companies that have been “all too willing to collaborate with the CCP.”

“You should be alert to how you might be used, and how your efforts on behalf of a foreign company or government could implicate the Foreign Agents Registration Act,” Barr warned. “FARA does not prohibit any speech or conduct. But it does require those who are acting as the ‘agents’ of foreign principals to publicly disclose that relationship and their political or other similar activities by registering with the Justice Department, allowing the audience to take into account the origin of the speech when evaluating its credibility.”

Barr’s speech comes amid heightened scrutiny of companies doing business in China, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. A bipartisan cohort of U.S. lawmakers, including Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) and New York governor Andrew Cuomo, have lamented American reliance on Chinese supply chains for medical goods.

The U.S. is attempting to curb the influence of China globally. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo indicated on Monday that the U.S. may ban various Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, over concerns that the Chinese government may access user data from those apps.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Sports

The Coming College-Sports Apocalypse

By
Last week, Stanford announced that the coming season — if there is a season — will be the last for eleven of the school’s sports teams: men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball, and ... Read More
Sports

The Coming College-Sports Apocalypse

By
Last week, Stanford announced that the coming season — if there is a season — will be the last for eleven of the school’s sports teams: men’s and women’s fencing, field hockey, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash, synchronized swimming, men’s volleyball, and ... Read More
Politics & Policy

No One Is Consistent on Goya

By
Last week, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue made headlines for saying that “we are all truly blessed . . . to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder” while he was in the White House Rose Garden alongside Trump. CNN journalists were quick to denounce Unanue as, effectively, a traitor to the Hispanic ... Read More
Politics & Policy

No One Is Consistent on Goya

By
Last week, Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue made headlines for saying that “we are all truly blessed . . . to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder” while he was in the White House Rose Garden alongside Trump. CNN journalists were quick to denounce Unanue as, effectively, a traitor to the Hispanic ... Read More
U.S.

Trump Is Way Down in the Polls

By
On the menu today: President Trump demotes his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, which should dispel the persistent belief that all of the polls are wildly wrong and that Trump’s reelection effort is going fine; something really odd is going on with the Washington football team besides the name change; and the ... Read More
U.S.

Trump Is Way Down in the Polls

By
On the menu today: President Trump demotes his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, which should dispel the persistent belief that all of the polls are wildly wrong and that Trump’s reelection effort is going fine; something really odd is going on with the Washington football team besides the name change; and the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

A CHAZ of Our Own

By
The Supreme Court has put a strange mark on the church, one that could gradually shift its place in our culture. There have been numerous attempts to understand just what it is that the ruling philosopher-kings on the Supreme Court intend for the country. Nettlesome political problems that should be dealt with ... Read More
Law & the Courts

A CHAZ of Our Own

By
The Supreme Court has put a strange mark on the church, one that could gradually shift its place in our culture. There have been numerous attempts to understand just what it is that the ruling philosopher-kings on the Supreme Court intend for the country. Nettlesome political problems that should be dealt with ... Read More