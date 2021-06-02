A Trumpian College Republican Splinter Group Shows the Intra-GOP Fight Is Just Beginning

Just as Alton Zhang was elected to lead the Federation of Arizona College Republicans, he was, unbeknownst to the rest of his state board, preparing to help his own University of Arizona College Republicans chapter secede from the federation in favor of a new Trumpian splinter group.

On May 24, only nine days after being named federation chairman, Zhang was removed in a unanimous vote by the board, which explained their decision by citing their commitment to seeing “the triumph of real conservative values over the hatred conjured up by petty radicals.” Two days before that, the U of A chapter …