ABC Gives Biden a Pass on Hunter-Burisma Emails during Townhall

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden walks on stage ahead of an ABC Town Hall event in Philadelphia, Pa., October 15, 2020. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Joe Biden was not asked during Thursday night’s ABC town hall to address the New York Post’s bombshell report exposing emails from a Ukrainian energy firm advisor thanking Biden’s son, Hunter, for the “opportunity” to meet with his father in 2015.

If the advisor did meet with Biden, it would contradict claims Biden has made that he had no involvement in his son’s overseas business dealings and never even discussed them with him.

Biden’s camp responded to the Post’s report denying that a meeting between Biden and the Ukrainian energy advisor ever occurred, based on Biden’s schedule from the time.

The 1 ½-hour long town hall, which was held on ABC in lieu of a canceled presidential debate, featured about 10 questions from audience members, both Republicans and Democrats.

Biden was asked about his Covid-19 response, vaccines, racial justice and fracking. The only question he received about international affairs came from a Republican who asked if President Donald Trump’s foreign policy deserved credit for peace breaking out around the world.

“A little, but not a lot,” Biden responded. “America first has made America alone.”

But not surprisingly, Biden was not asked about controversial emails allegedly recovered from his son’s laptop after it was dropped off at a Delaware repair shop. The authenticity of the emails has not been independently confirmed, and mainstream media outlets, along with Facebook and Twitter, have suppressed the Post’s report.

From 2014 to 2019, Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian natural gas company, while Joe Biden headed the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy. Hunter Biden was paid $50,000 per month by the energy firm.

Trump has alleged Hunter Biden only got the job based on his last name and Biden himself acknowledged as much in an interview last year.

In an April 2015 email obtained by the Post, Burisma advisor Vadym Pozharsky thanked Hunter Biden for inviting him to Washington D.C. and “giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent (sic) some time together.” A few months later, Joe Biden pressed the Ukrainian government to fire its prosecutor general, who maintains he was preparing to investigate Burisma.

Hunter Biden also had entered into a contract with a Chinese private energy firm that offered him $10 million for “introductions alone,” according to leaked emails from 2017.

The trove of documents turned over to the Post by Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer, also reportedly contained sexually explicit photos and depictions of drug use.

