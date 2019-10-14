ABC News Issues Correction after Airing Kentucky Gun Range Footage During ‘Slaughter In Syria’ Segment

A Turkey-backed Syrian rebel fighter fires a weapon in Tal Abyad, Syria, October 13, 2019. (Khalil Ashawi/Reuters)

ABC News issued a correction Monday after it aired footage from a 2017 Kentucky military demonstration in the middle of a segment on the war in Syria.

“This video, obtained by ABC News, appears to show the fury of the Turkish attack on the border town of Tal Abyad two nights ago,” said foreign correspondent Ian Panell during the Sunday “World News” segment.

The clip was also featured on “Good Morning America” on Monday morning. It depicts explosions that occurred at the Knob Creek Gun Range in West Point, Kentucky during an event called “Military Gun Shoot and Military Gun Show.”

“CORRECTION: We’ve taken down video that aired on “World News Tonight” Sunday and “Good Morning America” this morning that appeared to be from the Syrian border immediately after questions were raised about its accuracy,” ABC wrote in a Monday tweet. “ABC News regrets the error.”

The error was discovered by right-wing social media users, who pointed out the similarities between the explosions in the clip and a YouTube video of the Kentucky gun show. Gizmodo first reported the error.

Turkey began its invasion of northeast Syria on October 8 to carve out a “safe zone” where it can resettle 3.6 million refugees from the Syrian civil war, and to suppress Kurdish groups in the area it considers terrorist organizations. These groups were instrumental in the U.S.-led effort to defeat ISIS in Syria.