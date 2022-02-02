ABC Suspends Whoopi Goldberg from The View over Holocaust Comments

Whoopi Goldberg arrives at an event in Verona, Italy December 3, 2019. (Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters)

ABC News has suspended The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks over her much-criticized comment that the Holocaust was not about race.

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,” ABC News president Kim Godwin said in a statement on Tuesday. “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends and communities,” Godwin added.

The View hosts had been debating whether it was reasonable that a Tennessee school decided to pull Maus, a Pulitizer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust, from its eighth-grade lesson plans. During the debate on Monday, Goldberg surprised her co-hosts when she claimed that the Holocaust “isn’t about race.”

“What is it about?” co-host Joy Behar asked.

“It’s about man’s inhumanity to man, that’s what it’s about,” Goldberg replied.

“But it’s about a White supremacist going after Jews and Gypsies,” co-host Ana Navarro argued.

“But these are two White groups of people,” Goldberg said, doubling down.

Goldberg later issued an apology after a number of Jewish organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League, criticized Goldberg’s on-air rant.

“On today’s show, I said the Holocaust ‘is not about race, but about man’s inhumanity to man.’ I should have said it is about both,” Goldberg said in a statement. “As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, ‘The Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race.’ I stand corrected.”

“The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never [waver]. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused,” Goldberg added.

Goldberg attempted to clarify her comments during her appearance on The Late Show on Monday.

Advertisement

Stephen Colbert: The Nazis would say it's a racial issue.

Whoopi: This is what's interesting to me because the Nazis lied. It wasn't. pic.twitter.com/LZujsAug41 — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) February 1, 2022

“It upset a lot of people, which was never, ever, ever my intention,” Goldberg told Stephen Colbert. “I feel being Black, [race] is a very different thing to me…. I thought it was a salient discussion because as a Black person, I think of race as something I can see. So I see you, and I know what race you are. The discussion was about how I felt about that. I felt that it was really more about man’s inhumanity to man, and how horrible people can be to people, and we’re seeing it manifest itself these days.”

Advertisement

“People were very angry and they said, ‘No, no, we are a race,’ and I understand…I felt differently. I respect everything everyone is saying to me, and I don’t want to fake-apologize,” she said. “I’m very upset that people misunderstood what I was saying.”

However, many social media users were not satisfied with Goldberg’s apology on The Late Show. Colbert asked The View co-host if she had come to understand that the Nazis saw it as race, because “asking the Nazis, they would say yes, it’s a racial issue.”

“Well see this is whats interesting to me because the Nazis lied,” Goldberg responded. “It wasn’t – they had issues with ethnicity, not with race, because the Nazis were white people and most of the people they were attacking were white people. So to me, I’m thinking how can you say it’s about race if you are fighting each other? So it all really began because I said, ‘How will we explain to children what happened in Nazi Germany?'”

“I said this wasn’t racial, this was about white on white and everybody said, ‘No, no, no, it was racial,'” she added. “So that’s what this all came from. So once again, don’t write me anymore. I know how you feel, Okay. I already know. I get it and I’m going to take your word for it and never bring it up again.”

On Tuesday, ADL CEO Greenblatt appeared on The View to talk about the Holocaust and why Goldberg’s comments were wrong. Just before Greenblatt appeared, Goldberg again apologized on-air.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.