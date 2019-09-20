News

U.S.

Abortionist Testifies at Fetal Parts Hearing: ‘Some of These Fetuses were Live Births’

By
(File photo: Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

A longtime abortionist took the stand this week in a San Francisco courtroom and testified on behalf of two pro-life undercover investigators, David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, who are being prosecuted for recording secret footage of abortion industry executives talking about how they procure fetal body parts to sell to researchers.

According to observers of a preliminary hearing, California obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Forrest Smith, told the court that the abortion executives in the footage likely illegally altered abortion procedures, causing babies to be born alive and putting the mothers in more danger of complications in their quest for more intact fetal body parts.

Daleiden and Merritt and their organization, the Center for Medical Progress, made headlines in the summer of 2015 after they released hours of undercover footage of Planned Parenthood executives at the 2014 National Abortion Federation conference. Abortion industry executives were caught on camera haggling with the investigators, who were posing as fetal tissue research company, as well as admitting to illegally altering abortion procedures to obtain fresher, more intact fetal parts, which are worth more to researchers.

When Smith first saw Daleiden on television in 2015, he told his wife “I’m going to take down that son of a bitch. He’s f**king with me now,'” the abortionist testified.

After he met Daleiden, however, he decided the investigator was right about the abortion industry’s trafficking in fetal body parts and other illegal activities, but said Daleiden“didn’t know the half of what was going on.”

“There’s no question in my mind that at least some of these fetuses were live births,” Smith said when asked whether the controversial, more aggressive abortion procedure Planned Parenthood executives described could result in the delivery of a live infant. “Very few people in abortion, outside of Planned Parenthood, do that.”

“You can kill a human being, which I admit abortion is,” Smith said, “but you have to do it in certain ways.”

Comments

Daleiden and Merritt are charged with 14 felony counts of recording confidential information without consent.

Smith claims to be “the longest practicing abortion doctor in the United States today” and says he has performed 50,000 abortions.

Comments

Most Popular

U.S.

How to Bend the News

By
This, from ABC, is a nice example of a news organization deliberately bending the truth in order to advance a narrative that it wishes were true but is not: Venerable gun manufacturer Colt says it will stop producing the AR-15, among other rifles, for the consumer market in the wake of many recent mass ... Read More
U.S.

Trump’s Total Culture War

By
 Donald Trump is waging a nonstop, all-encompassing war against progressive culture, in magnitude analogous to what 19th-century Germans once called a Kulturkampf. As a result, not even former president George W. Bush has incurred the degree of hatred from the left that is now directed at Trump. For most of ... Read More
Education

George Packer Gets Mugged by Reality

By
Few journalists are as respected by, and respectable to, liberals as The Atlantic’s George Packer. The author of The Assassin's Gate (2005), The Unwinding (2013), and a recently published biography of Richard Holbrooke, Our Man, Packer has written for bastions of liberal thought from the New York Times Magazine ... Read More
World

Iran’s Act of War

By
Last weekend’s drone raid on the Saudi oil fields, along with the Israeli elections, opens a new chapter in Middle Eastern relations. Whether the attack on Saudi oil production, which has temporarily stopped more than half of it, was launched by Iranian-sponsored Yemeni Houthis or by the Iranians themselves is ... Read More