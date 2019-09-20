Abortionist Testifies at Fetal Parts Hearing: ‘Some of These Fetuses were Live Births’

(File photo: Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

A longtime abortionist took the stand this week in a San Francisco courtroom and testified on behalf of two pro-life undercover investigators, David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt, who are being prosecuted for recording secret footage of abortion industry executives talking about how they procure fetal body parts to sell to researchers.

According to observers of a preliminary hearing, California obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Forrest Smith, told the court that the abortion executives in the footage likely illegally altered abortion procedures, causing babies to be born alive and putting the mothers in more danger of complications in their quest for more intact fetal body parts.

Daleiden and Merritt and their organization, the Center for Medical Progress, made headlines in the summer of 2015 after they released hours of undercover footage of Planned Parenthood executives at the 2014 National Abortion Federation conference. Abortion industry executives were caught on camera haggling with the investigators, who were posing as fetal tissue research company, as well as admitting to illegally altering abortion procedures to obtain fresher, more intact fetal parts, which are worth more to researchers.

When Smith first saw Daleiden on television in 2015, he told his wife “I’m going to take down that son of a bitch. He’s f**king with me now,'” the abortionist testified.

After he met Daleiden, however, he decided the investigator was right about the abortion industry’s trafficking in fetal body parts and other illegal activities, but said Daleiden“didn’t know the half of what was going on.”

“There’s no question in my mind that at least some of these fetuses were live births,” Smith said when asked whether the controversial, more aggressive abortion procedure Planned Parenthood executives described could result in the delivery of a live infant. “Very few people in abortion, outside of Planned Parenthood, do that.”

“You can kill a human being, which I admit abortion is,” Smith said, “but you have to do it in certain ways.”

Daleiden and Merritt are charged with 14 felony counts of recording confidential information without consent.

Smith claims to be “the longest practicing abortion doctor in the United States today” and says he has performed 50,000 abortions.