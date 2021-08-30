Accounts from Afghanistan Contradict Taliban Assurances Touted by Biden Administration

The Biden administration spent Sunday touting Taliban promises to allow foreign nationals and Afghan citizens to leave the country after the United States’ August 31 withdrawal deadline.

“We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorization from our countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country” reads a statement issued by the U.S. and 97 other countries.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S.’s chief envoy to the Taliban under both the Trump and Biden administrations called the Taliban’s promises “positive.” On ABC …