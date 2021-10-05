Activists Harass Sinema aboard Flight over Opposition to Reconciliation Package

Kyrsten Sinema speaks with supporters in Phoenix, Ariz., October 24, 2018. (Gage Skidmore)

A day after she was harassed by protesters in a bathroom at Arizona State University (ASU), moderate Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema was confronted by activists while onboard a flight from Arizona to Washington, D.C.’s Reagan airport, where she was met by more activists who harangued her over her opposition to the reconciliation package pending in the House.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Can you explain to the American people what you plan on cutting from Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan? Do you want to cut climate priorities? Is it elder care that you want to cut or is it child care?,” Green New Deal Network chief of staff Kunoor Ojha said while chasing Sinema through the airport.

As of an April 2021 press release, progressive billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundation committed to invest $20 million in left-wing advocacy organizations, including the THRIVE agenda, a product of the Green New Deal Network.

The eight pillars of THRIVE include “subsidizing environmentalist energy projects, banning conventional energy, implementing racial and gender equity standards in employment, establishing reparations programs for native Americans and other ethnic minorities, and increasing unnamed “public services” to ensure equal outcomes among different racial and ethnic groups,” according to the Capital Research Center’s Influence Watch database.

As Sinema walked through the airport, another individual filmed the interaction, barraging her with questions about her refusal to support the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill. Sinema has repeatedly cited inflationary factors and a reluctance to expand the welfare state to justify her opposition.

While in flight, Sinema was also sought out by a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient named Karina and bombarded with questions about her reluctance to endorse a pathway for citizenship for illegal immigrants.

“Can you commit to passing a reconciliation that could provide a pathway to citizenship for immigrants? We’ve been waiting for this for too long,” she said, repeating “can you commit to that?” multiple times. Flight attendants did not appear to notice the episode and didn’t intervene despite Sinema looking visibly disturbed.

A DACA recipient named Karina tried to ask Kyrsten Sinema if she’d support a pathway to citizenship for immigrants and Sinema refused to answer. If Karina was a corporation and held a giant fundraiser for Sinema, maybe she’d get an answer. pic.twitter.com/DPbPuUe8yl — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 4, 2021



After the Senate parliamentarian rejected a provision under the name of “immigration reform” from being included in the reconciliation language last week, House Democrats have attempted to embed an amnesty measure that would grant automatic legal status to millions of illegal aliens.

On Monday, President Biden downplayed activists ambushing Sinema’s lecture at ASU and loitering around moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin’s house boat in Washington D.C., as simply “part of the process.”

Many Republicans believe that the level of intimidation and bizarre lobbying tactics Sinema has been subject to will have the counterproductive effect of hardening her opposition to the reconciliation bill.

Rather than a spontaneous resistance, progressive billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundation reportedly bankrolled the left-wing organization, Living United for Change in Arizona, whose members badgered Sinema in the ASU bathroom, the Washington Free Beacon discovered Monday.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.