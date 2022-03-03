Activists Riot during Campus Speech, Assault Father Who Was Denied Custody of Son after Contesting Transgender Diagnosis

Rioters at the University of North Texas (UNT) in Denton disrupted a speech delivered Wednesday night by Jeffrey Younger, a father, and now Texas House candidate, who recently lost a child custody battle with his ex-wife after contesting his nine-year-old son’s transgender diagnosis.

Invited to speak at a campus lecture hall by the Young Conservatives of Texas UNT chapter, Younger was about to share the story of how the Texas judiciary had stripped him of his right to advocate on behalf of his child. Then, far-left activists, some of whom are believed to be affiliated with the North Texas offshoot of …