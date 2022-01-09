Actor Bob Saget Dies at 65

Bob Saget at the premiere for the Netflix television series Fuller House in Los Angeles, Calif., in 2016. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

Actor Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner on the famous sitcom Full House and hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos, has died at the age of 65. Cause of death is still unknown.

Security personnel discovered Saget unresponsive in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida, Sunday night. First responders confirmed the star’s death when they arrived at the scene. Saget had just performed at a standup comedy show in Jacksonville on Saturday night.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office published an update that they found “no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience,” Saget tweeted early Sunday morning. “Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s***. Check [my website] for my dates in 2022.”

