Afghan CIA Interpreter, Anti-Drug Leader Pleads with U.S. to Save Family from Taliban: ‘So Helpless’

By
Nasratullah Sepahizada
Nasratullah Sepahizada with his U.S. Army Special Operations Forces team members, Chuck Andrews, Michael Hoskins, and Mason West in Afghanistan.

In mid-December, Nasratullah Sepahizada received the call he’d long been dreading: Taliban warriors had barged into his older brother’s office in Kabul and arrested him.

For a week, he said, they held his brother in prison, torturing him physically and mentally. Sepahizada expected his brother would be killed.

“They’re terrorists,” he said of his brother’s captors. “You cannot say anything. You just have to wait and look at them and ask for mercy.”

Sepahizada reached out to a former administrator he knew with U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, who worked through back channels to get his brother released. But the threats from the Taliban

(Nasratullah Sepahizada )

Ryan Mills is an enterprise and media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

