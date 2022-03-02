Afghan CIA Interpreter, Anti-Drug Leader Pleads with U.S. to Save Family from Taliban: ‘So Helpless’

In mid-December, Nasratullah Sepahizada received the call he’d long been dreading: Taliban warriors had barged into his older brother’s office in Kabul and arrested him.

For a week, he said, they held his brother in prison, torturing him physically and mentally. Sepahizada expected his brother would be killed.

“They’re terrorists,” he said of his brother’s captors. “You cannot say anything. You just have to wait and look at them and ask for mercy.”

Sepahizada reached out to a former administrator he knew with U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, who worked through back channels to get his brother released. But the threats from the Taliban …