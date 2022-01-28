Family That Fled Afghanistan with Sick Baby Rescued after Months in UAE Refugee Camp

A young family that fled Afghanistan in October and has been stuck in the United Arab Emirates Humanitarian City refugee compound for almost four months is on its way to the U.S., a week after National Review highlighted the family’s case.

The family — a father, mother, twin toddlers, and a nine-month-old baby with a life-threatening heart defect — boarded a plane in the UAE on Thursday and is flying to California after a brief stop in Chicago, according to sources who are part of the civilian effort to rescue Americans and American allies from Afghanistan. National Review has agreed not …