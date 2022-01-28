News

NR PLUS World

Family That Fled Afghanistan with Sick Baby Rescued after Months in UAE Refugee Camp

By
Families board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 24, 2021. (Sergeant Samuel Ruiz/USMC)

A young family that fled Afghanistan in October and has been stuck in the United Arab Emirates Humanitarian City refugee compound for almost four months is on its way to the U.S., a week after National Review highlighted the family’s case.

The family — a father, mother, twin toddlers, and a nine-month-old baby with a life-threatening heart defect — boarded a plane in the UAE on Thursday and is flying to California after a brief stop in Chicago, according to sources who are part of the civilian effort to rescue Americans and American allies from Afghanistan. National Review has agreed not

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Ryan Mills is an enterprise and media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Latest