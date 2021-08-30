News

NR PLUS Media

Afghanistan War Cheerleaders Point Fingers after Disastrous Withdrawal

By &
A Paratrooper assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conducts security as evacuations continued at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 29, 2021. (U.S. Army/Master Sergeant Alexander Burnett/Handout/Reuters)

Welcome back to “Forgotten Fact-Checks,” a weekly column produced by National Review’s News Desk. This week, we examine the media’s willingness to shift the blame on Afghanistan and condemn a distasteful attempt to politicize the tragedy unfolding there.

Media Plays the Blame Game on Biden’s Behalf

A collection of prominent columnists have asked the million dollar question about what went wrong in Afghanistan — who is to blame? — and returned a surprising answer: the American people.

Washington Post columnist Max Boot wrote in a column published Sunday that “all of us” are to blame for the disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“If you

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus

Recommended

Worse Than Saigon

Worse Than Saigon

In yielding Afghanistan to the Taliban, Joe Biden has engineered the worst foreign-policy disaster in a generation.

The Latest