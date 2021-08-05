AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka Dies at 72

AFL-CIO union president Richard Trumka addresses the United Auto Workers union 37th Constitutional Convention in Detroit, Mich. June 13, 2018. (Rebecca Cook/Reuters)

Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO, the largest federation of labor unions in the nation, has died at the age of 72.

The leader presided over an organization comprising fifty-five national and international unions representing over 12.5 million workers. His passing was announced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on the Senate floor Thursday.

Trumka’s cause of death is believed to be a heart attack and time of death has not yet been confirmed, a source informed Politico.

