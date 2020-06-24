News

Law & the Courts

Al Sharpton Calls for Further Investigation into NASCAR ‘Noose’ Incident: ‘I Do Not Think We Have Seen Closure’

By

Reverend Al Sharpton on Wednesday called for further investigation into the “noose” found in African American NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s garage despite the FBI’s determination that the object was not put there to target him and had been present since 2019.

The FBI said on Tuesday, “The noose found in garage number 4 [at Talladega Superspeedway] was in that garage as early as October 2019…nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.”

“It was a noose, so the question is even if they did not know that Bubba Wallace was going to use that stall, why was a noose in the stall?” Sharpton said on MSNBC Wednesday morning. “I do not think we’ve seen closure in this particular inquiry.”

Wallace was informed about the purported “noose” from NASCAR, which had received a report from a member of his pit crew.

“The photo evidence I’ve seen and have in my possession [shows] it was a garage pull that was a noose,” Wallace told NBC on Wednesday. “It was definitely in the shape of a noose. It wasn’t a functioning noose.”

Sharpton commented, “Clearly, from what we just saw from Bubba Wallace, it does not seem he, who is the victim and possible target in this matter seems to be satisfied with this.”

The FBI said in its statement on the case that no federal crime had been committed.

Comments

The fear of a racially-charged hate crime against Wallace came at a sensitive moment for NASCAR, which recently moved to ban Confederate flags at races following the massive George Floyd demonstrations across the U.S. Wallace has been an outspoken proponent of the ban.

At a race at Talladega on Monday, before the FBI released its statement, drivers pushed Wallace’s car to the front of the starting queue in a show of solidarity.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Culture

In Defense of Ulysses S. Grant

By
Conservatives have divided on whether we ought to defend the monuments of the Confederacy (which, in a better world, should never have been erected) but have been unified about one thing: The iconoclastic mobs were never going to stop with the Confederates. That prediction has been amply justified over the past ... Read More
Culture

In Defense of Ulysses S. Grant

By
Conservatives have divided on whether we ought to defend the monuments of the Confederacy (which, in a better world, should never have been erected) but have been unified about one thing: The iconoclastic mobs were never going to stop with the Confederates. That prediction has been amply justified over the past ... Read More
Culture

Thomas Jefferson Must Stand

By
They’re coming for Thomas Jefferson. This was always obvious, but now it’s even more plain. Protesters in Portland, Ore., used axes and ropes to topple a statue of President Thomas Jefferson. The New York City Council is agitating to remove a statue of the author of the Declaration of Independence from its ... Read More
Culture

Thomas Jefferson Must Stand

By
They’re coming for Thomas Jefferson. This was always obvious, but now it’s even more plain. Protesters in Portland, Ore., used axes and ropes to topple a statue of President Thomas Jefferson. The New York City Council is agitating to remove a statue of the author of the Declaration of Independence from its ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The White-Guilt Cult

By
Cary, n.c., June 7. Amidst nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, a black man and woman are seated on a park bench while a white woman wearing a sweatshirt that reads “LOVE” takes to her megaphone. “We repent on behalf of, uh, Caucasian people,” she says. A small crowd of white people comes to kneel ... Read More
NR PLUS Culture

The White-Guilt Cult

By
Cary, n.c., June 7. Amidst nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, a black man and woman are seated on a park bench while a white woman wearing a sweatshirt that reads “LOVE” takes to her megaphone. “We repent on behalf of, uh, Caucasian people,” she says. A small crowd of white people comes to kneel ... Read More
Elections

AOC Has a Real Challenger in Tuesday’s Primary

By
Two years ago, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was a 28-year-old former Bernie Sanders organizer and member of the Democratic Socialists of America. Then she won a shocking primary win over Joe Crowley, the No. 4 ranking House Democrat, in a New York City district that had turned Hispanic but been ignored by ... Read More
Elections

AOC Has a Real Challenger in Tuesday’s Primary

By
Two years ago, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was a 28-year-old former Bernie Sanders organizer and member of the Democratic Socialists of America. Then she won a shocking primary win over Joe Crowley, the No. 4 ranking House Democrat, in a New York City district that had turned Hispanic but been ignored by ... Read More