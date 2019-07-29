Al Sharpton: Trump Has ‘Particular Venom for Blacks and People of Color’

Rev. Al Sharpton (Allison Shelley/Reuters)

Reverend Al Sharpton fired back after President Trump accused him of racism Monday, alleging that the president has “particular venom for blacks and people of color.”

Trump instigated the tit-for-tat after Sharpton expressed support for Representative Elijah Cummings (D., Md.), whom Trump criticized on Twitter over the weekend in a series of controversial tweets that called Cummings’s congressional district “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” and said that “no human being would want to live there.”

….As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

In response, Sharpton tweeted a photo of himself on his way to Baltimore, where he gave a press conference condemning the president’s remarks as racist. An irked Trump then tweeted that Sharpton “hates whites and cops.”

I have known Al for 25 years. Went to fights with him & Don King, always got along well. He “loved Trump!” He would ask me for favors often. Al is a con man, a troublemaker, always looking for a score. Just doing his thing. Must have intimidated Comcast/NBC. Hates Whites & Cops! https://t.co/ZwPZa0FWfN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

Trump added that he would “sometimes” go to Sharpton’s events at the reverend’s invitation and claimed that Sharpton came to his Trump Tower office during the 2016 presidential campaign to “apologize for the way he was talking about me.”

Al Sharpton would always ask me to go to his events. He would say, “it’s a personal favor to me.” Seldom, but sometimes, I would go. It was fine. He came to my office in T.T. during the presidential campaign to apologize for the way he was talking about me. Just a conman at work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019

Sharpton responded by tweeting a photo of the two men conversing with the Reverend Jesse Jackson and the late James Brown, which he said was taken at the 2006 National Action Network Convention.

Trump at NAN Convention 2006 telling James Brown and Jesse Jackson why he respects my work. Different tune now. pic.twitter.com/mvNQmPdLUh — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 29, 2019

He then offered a further defense of himself and took a shot at Trump’s cabinet appointees.

Trump says I’m a troublemaker & con man. I do make trouble for bigots. If he really thought I was a con man he would want me in his cabinet. — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) July 29, 2019