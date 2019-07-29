News

Politics & Policy

Al Sharpton: Trump Has ‘Particular Venom for Blacks and People of Color’

By
Rev. Al Sharpton (Allison Shelley/Reuters)

Reverend Al Sharpton fired back after President Trump accused him of racism Monday, alleging that the president has “particular venom for blacks and people of color.”

Trump instigated the tit-for-tat after Sharpton expressed support for Representative Elijah Cummings (D., Md.), whom Trump criticized on Twitter over the weekend in a series of controversial tweets that called Cummings’s congressional district “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” and said that “no human being would want to live there.”

In response, Sharpton tweeted a photo of himself on his way to Baltimore, where he gave a press conference condemning the president’s remarks as racist. An irked Trump then tweeted that Sharpton “hates whites and cops.”

Trump added that he would “sometimes” go to Sharpton’s events at the reverend’s invitation and claimed that Sharpton came to his Trump Tower office during the 2016 presidential campaign to “apologize for the way he was talking about me.”

Sharpton responded by tweeting a photo of the two men conversing with the Reverend Jesse Jackson and the late James Brown, which he said was taken at the 2006 National Action Network Convention.

Comments

He then offered a further defense of himself and took a shot at Trump’s cabinet appointees.

Comments

Most Popular

Film & TV

Quentin Tarantino Is Cancelled

By
A writer for the Guardian suggests we cancel Quentin Tarantino because his films “have revelled in extreme violence toward women.” Debatable, but this is quite a paragraph: In Tarantino’s debut directorial feature, Reservoir Dogs, the only female characters in the credits are “Shot Woman” and ... Read More
Culture

Among the Chimps

By
As you may be aware thanks to my merciless flogging of it, I have a new book out called The Smallest Minority: Independent Thinking in the Age of Mob Politics. It is about the way in which social media brings out the worst of the tribalism and idiocy in our contemporary politics by displacing almost all of the ... Read More
Law & the Courts

No, McConnell Isn’t ‘Moscow Mitch’

By
As an act of political theater, the Democrats’ recent attempt to cast Mitch McConnell in a bad light has been quite successful. The Internet is awash in headlines contending that he blocked election-security reforms despite warnings about ongoing Russian interference from Robert Mueller and the Senate ... Read More
Elections

Some Questions for the Democratic Candidates

By
The Democratic presidential circus pitches its tent in Detroit this week. It will be especially entertaining if the presidential aspirants are asked some questions like these: For Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders especially, but others, too: Three of Barack Obama’s few large achievements were the ... Read More
U.S.

Trump’s Racially Charged Attacks on Elijah Cummings

By
Making the click-through worthwhile: President Trump attacks Elijah Cummings and the city of Baltimore in the only way he knows how; an attack at a garlic festival should make us wonder whether we define “terrorism” too narrowly; and former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel starts to lose his patience with the wild ... Read More