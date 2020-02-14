News

Politics & Policy

Alabama Lawmaker Protests Abortion Restrictions by Introducing Bill Requiring Men to Undergo Vasectomy after Third Child

By
People at the March for Reproductive Freedom protest against the state’s new abortion law in Montgomery, Ala., May 19, 2019. (Michael Spooneybarger/Reuters)

An Alabama state lawmaker has introduced a bill imposing restrictions on the reproductive rights of men as a statement against abortion restrictions.

Representative Rolanda Hollis, a Democrat from Birmingham, proposed a law that would require men to obtain a vasectomy within one month of their 50th birthday or the birth of their third biological child, whichever occurs first. Men would also be required to pay for the procedure out of their own pockets.

“Under existing law, there are no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men,” the bill reads.

“The Vasectomy bill is to help with the reproductive system. This is to neutralize the abortion ban bill,” Hollis wrote in a tweet. “The responsibility is not always on the women. It takes 2 to tangle. This will help prevent pregnancy as well as abortion of unwanted children.”

Hollis was referring to Alabama’s near-total ban on abortions, which was scheduled to take effect in November but was struck down by a federal court the month before. The Human Life Protection Act bans almost all abortions, including in cases of rape and incest, and includes and exception only for when the mother’s life is in danger.

Supporters of the ban said their goal was that court challenges of the law would lead the case to the newly conservative majority on the Supreme Court, which could use it to reconsider Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case that legalized abortion nationwide, and Planned Parenthood vs. Casey, which upheld the right to abortion.

“As we have stated before, the state’s objective is to advance our case to the U.S. Supreme Court” where Alabama intends to prove the two cases were “wrongly decided and that the Constitution does not prohibit states from protecting unborn children from abortion,” Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement.

Law & the Courts

The Roger Stone Sentencing Fiasco

By
The first thing to grasp about the Roger Stone sentencing fiasco is that Stone, even accepting the worst plausible gloss on his crimes, is a 67-year-old nonviolent first offender. If the criminal-justice "reform" fad were authentic, and not a stratagem of social-justice warriors who have taken Washington's ... Read More
Elections

What If It's Bernie?

By
Senator Bernie Sanders, the professing socialist from Vermont, is not a member of the Democratic Party, but he is at the moment the leading candidate to win that party's presidential nomination in 2020. He is an ideological outlier who speaks more openly about a particular -ism — socialism, in this case — ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Downward Go the Democrats

By
Editor's note: The following piece was written before the results of the New Hampshire primary were released. Though this may not be a representative opinion, I think Joe Biden's decline turned into a power dive with his claim over the weekend of almost sole responsibility for the destruction of Robert ... Read More
Elections

Hunter Biden's Devastating Influence

By
Tomorrow is Valentine's Day — grab roses or chocolate or something on the way home from work today. They'll be more expensive tomorrow. On the menu today: the fair question of whether Hunter Biden cost his father the Democratic nomination; Bernie Sanders warns Democrats not to try any funny business at ... Read More
