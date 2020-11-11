News

Elections

Alaska Republican Dan Sullivan Wins Reelection, Giving Republicans 50 Senate Seats

By
Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) speaks during a Senate Armed Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, May 7, 2020. (Al Drago/Pool via Reuters)

Republican Senator Dan Sullivan has won his Senate reelection bid in Alaska, giving Republicans 50 Senate seats, two more than Democrats currently hold.

The Associated Press called the race for Sullivan over his Democratic opponent Al Gross on Wednesday, more than a week after Election Day.

Two Georgia runoff elections in January will decide the composition of the upper chamber. Should both Democrats triumph over Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, the Senate will be split 50-50, allowing vice president-elect Kamala Harris to serve as the tie-breaking vote.

Sullivan, a father of three and Marine who served in Afghanistan, has represented Alaska in the Senate since 2015. He previously worked in the White House as an advisor to President George W. Bush and as Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs.

Gross is a surgeon and Alaska native as well as a former commercial fisherman.

Alaska was also called for President Trump in the presidential race on Wednesday, the president winning the state by at least 17 points.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Elections

Where the Post-Election Lawsuits Stand

By
This is Veterans Day; thank a veteran for all they’ve done to ensure we live in freedom. On the menu today is a long review of the largely unsuccessful legal efforts of the Trump campaign regarding the ballot counting in Pennsylvania and Michigan and the unfounded rumors that software issues are somehow ... Read More
Elections

Where the Post-Election Lawsuits Stand

By
This is Veterans Day; thank a veteran for all they’ve done to ensure we live in freedom. On the menu today is a long review of the largely unsuccessful legal efforts of the Trump campaign regarding the ballot counting in Pennsylvania and Michigan and the unfounded rumors that software issues are somehow ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

An Election Day Bridge Too Far

By
No wonder half the public is concerned about irregularities in the 2020 voting. No wonder they would support Donald Trump’s skepticism, once a reputable legal team quickly, publicly, and transparently presents to the nation justified concerns about constitutional violations in changing state voting laws and ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

An Election Day Bridge Too Far

By
No wonder half the public is concerned about irregularities in the 2020 voting. No wonder they would support Donald Trump’s skepticism, once a reputable legal team quickly, publicly, and transparently presents to the nation justified concerns about constitutional violations in changing state voting laws and ... Read More
Elections

The Blue Trickle

By
Ordinarily, it’s not possible for a party to win the presidency and have a bad election night, but the Democrats managed it. Pending the outcome of two Senate runoffs in Georgia, Joe Biden looks set to become a caretaker president who won’t be signing any legislation that doesn’t pass muster in Mitch ... Read More
Elections

The Blue Trickle

By
Ordinarily, it’s not possible for a party to win the presidency and have a bad election night, but the Democrats managed it. Pending the outcome of two Senate runoffs in Georgia, Joe Biden looks set to become a caretaker president who won’t be signing any legislation that doesn’t pass muster in Mitch ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What Gives You the Right?

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, and culture. If you’d like to sign up for “The Tuesday” and have it delivered to your email inbox, please follow this little link right here. On that front: Several people have written to me saying that they’ve signed up for the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

What Gives You the Right?

By
Welcome to “The Tuesday,” a weekly newsletter about politics, language, and culture. If you’d like to sign up for “The Tuesday” and have it delivered to your email inbox, please follow this little link right here. On that front: Several people have written to me saying that they’ve signed up for the ... Read More