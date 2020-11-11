Alaska Republican Dan Sullivan Wins Reelection, Giving Republicans 50 Senate Seats

Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) speaks during a Senate Armed Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, May 7, 2020. (Al Drago/Pool via Reuters)

Republican Senator Dan Sullivan has won his Senate reelection bid in Alaska, giving Republicans 50 Senate seats, two more than Democrats currently hold.

The Associated Press called the race for Sullivan over his Democratic opponent Al Gross on Wednesday, more than a week after Election Day.

Two Georgia runoff elections in January will decide the composition of the upper chamber. Should both Democrats triumph over Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, the Senate will be split 50-50, allowing vice president-elect Kamala Harris to serve as the tie-breaking vote.

Sullivan, a father of three and Marine who served in Afghanistan, has represented Alaska in the Senate since 2015. He previously worked in the White House as an advisor to President George W. Bush and as Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs.

Gross is a surgeon and Alaska native as well as a former commercial fisherman.

Alaska was also called for President Trump in the presidential race on Wednesday, the president winning the state by at least 17 points.

