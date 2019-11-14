News

U.S.

Florida Rep. Alcee Hastings Faces House Ethics Investigation of Relationship with Top Staffer

By
Rep. Alcee Hastings speaks at a Congressional Black Caucus “Town Meeting” in Miami Gardens, Fla., in 2011. (Joe Skipper/Reuters)

Representative Alcee Hastings (D., Fla.) is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee over his relationship with a top staffer, according to a Thursday press release from the Committee.

“The Committee is aware of public allegations arising out of Representative Alcee Hastings’ personal relationship with an individual employed in his congressional office,” read the statement. “On May 14, 2019, the Committee . . . began an investigation regarding the allegations.”

While the announcement does not name the staffer, it is almost certainly Patricia Williams, Hastings’s district-office director and long-time partner, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Williams is Hastings’s highest-paid staffer and has worked in his office since 1993.

“As they continue to conduct their work, I stand ready to fully cooperate with their inquiry,” Hastings said in a statement in response to the Committee’s announcement.

Comments

Hastings was indicted on bribery charges in 1981 stemming from actions he allegedly took while he served as a federal judge. During that case, he was represented by Williams. He was acquitted in court, but was impeached and convicted in Congress, marking the sixth time in history that the Senate authorized the removal of a federal judge.

Williams has since been disbarred for numerous ethics violations.

Comments

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

ABC Chief Political Analyst: GOP Rep. Stefanik a ‘Perfect Example’ of the Failures of Electing Someone ‘Because They Are a Woman’

By
Matthew Dowd, chief political analyst for ABC News, suggested that Representative Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) was elected due to her gender after taking issue with Stefanik's line of questioning during the first public impeachment hearing on Wednesday. “Elise Stefanik is a perfect example of why just electing ... Read More
White House

Trump vs. the ‘Policy Community’

By
When it comes to Russia, I am with what Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman calls the American “policy community.” Vindman, of course, is one of the House Democrats’ star impeachment witnesses. His haughtiness in proclaiming the policy community and his membership in it grates, throughout his 340-page ... Read More
Law & the Courts

DACA’s Day in Court

By
When President Obama unilaterally changed immigration policy after repeatedly and correctly insisting that he lacked the constitutional power to do it, he said that congressional inaction had forced his hand. In the case of his first major unilateral move — “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals,” which ... Read More
Books

A Preposterous Review

By
A   Georgetown University professor named Charles King has reviewed my new book The Case for Nationalism for Foreign Affairs, and his review is a train wreck. It is worth dwelling on, not only because the review contains most of the lines of attack against my book, but because it is extraordinarily shoddy and ... Read More