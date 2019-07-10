Ocasio-Cortez Sued for Blocking Twitter Users

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 12, 2019. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

A former New York state lawmaker filed suit against Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wednesday, claiming it was unconstitutional for the progressive firebrand to block him and others on Twitter.

In a court filing, the former New York assemblyman, Dov Hikind, argued that it was unconstitutional for Ocasio-Cortez to block him from her popular official Twitter account given that she uses the account as a public forum where she advocates for her positions and comments about the news cycle. The suit adds that the freshman congresswoman has blocked others, including student group Students for Trump and Ryan Saavedra, who writes for conservative news outlet The Daily Wire.

Hikind, a “staunch advocate for Jewish causes and the State of Israel” according to the suit, said he was blocked after he “criticized” Ocasio-Cortez’s recent comments comparing detention centers on the southern border to Nazi concentration camps.

“No one is above the law. If the courts ruled POTUS can’t block people on Twitter, why would @AOC think she can get away with silencing her critics?” Hikind wrote on Twitter.

The lawsuit comes after a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that President Trump acted unconstitutionally in blocking certain Twitter users from his official account.