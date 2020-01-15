News

World

All Senior Russian Officials Resign as Putin Announces Reforms That Would Weaken His Successor

By
Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow, January 23, 2019 (Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced his resignation and that of a host of other senior officials during a televised address on Wednesday.

President Vladimir Putin, Medvedev’s longtime mentor and ally, praised the Prime Minister while noting that Medvedev’s cabinet failed to accomplish certain goals.

The resignation came just after Putin delivered his state of the nation address. In the speech, as reported by the Turkish paper The Daily Sabah, Putin argued for changes to Russia’s constitution to increase the authority of lawmakers to appoint prime ministers and cabinet members.

However, at the same time Putin asserted that Russia would not remain stable under a parliamentary system of government, and that the President should retain power to dismiss parliamentary appointments and remain in control of the country’s military and law enforcement bodies.

Putin’s current term ends in 2024, and under current law he must step down from the office. According to CNN, the proposed reforms would weaken Putin’s successor and shift power to parliament prime minister’s office, to which Putin may ultimately transfer.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny charged the changes were a ploy by the President to help him retain power even after he leaves office.

“The only goal of Putin and his regime is to stay in charge for life, having the entire country as his personal asset and seizing its riches for himself and his friends,” Navalny wrote on Twitter.

Putin has led Russia for over 20 years, longer than any Russian leader since Josef Stalin. From 2008 to 2012 Medvedev took up the post of president while Putin switched to prime minister, but Putin was widely understood to retain ultimate control over the government during that time.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

NR PLUS White House

What Was It For?

By
Impeachment is not a judicial process, as my colleague Andrew C. McCarthy likes to remind us, but a political process with judicial trappings. That makes it very likely — practically certain — that Democrats will lose in the Senate, where Republicans have a majority led by Mitch McConnell, who practically has ... Read More
Elections

Democrats No Longer Dismiss Bernie Sanders’s Odds

By
In 2016, insurgent candidates roiled the nomination process of both major parties. Donald Trump, running as a populist, won 44 percent of the primary vote against a divided field and won the GOP nomination. Bernie Sanders, running as an unabashed socialist, also won 44 percent in the Democratic race against ... Read More
NR PLUS White House

‘Never Trump’ Revisited

By
One of the most irritating things about being a professional pundit is having random strangers hold you accountable for every column, tweet, and post you’ve ever written. Needless to say, I’ve accumulated plenty of bad takes over the past 20 years. An industrious critic with lots of time on his hands could, ... Read More
Music

The Evolving Libertarianism of Neil Peart

By
Like every true rock fan I was saddened to hear of the passing of Neil Peart, the lyricist and virtuoso drummer for the prog group Rush. We all love the band's key albums, the handful culminating in 1981's Moving Pictures, and we inevitably have some opinions about the others too. I absolutely loved their 2007 ... Read More
