News

National Security & Defense

Alleged Al-Qaeda Member Arrested in Arizona

By
(REUTERS/Steve Marcus )

An alleged leader of a group of al-Qaeda terrorists was arrested in Arizona on Friday, where he had settled and ran a driving school.

Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, a 42-year-old resident of Phoenix, is wanted by Iraqi authorities on charges of murdering two Iraqi police officers, according to a complaint from the Arizona District Attorney and the Justice Department.

“Ahmed served as the leader/Emir of a group of Al-Qaeda terrorists in Fallujah, Iraq,” the complaint reads. “In 2006, the group planned and successfully executed two separate operations to kill Iraqi police officers.”

U.S. attorney for Arizona Michael Bailey and Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division of the Justice Department Brian A. Benczkowski said in a statement that while the U.S. would cooperate with Iraq’s extradition request pertaining to Ahmed, the charges against him had not yet been proven in court.

Comments

Bailey and Benczkowski did not specify how or when Ahmed was able to enter the U.S. The Arizona Republic reported that Ahmed ran the A-Plus Driving School in Phoenix.

U.S. troops fought a protracted battle to seize the city of Fallujah from al-Qaeda terrorists in the wake of the American invasion of Iraq. 82 American troops were killed and 600 wounded in the fight to take the city, from November 7 to December 24, 2004.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Elections

He Has a Plan for That

By
Elizabeth Warren (D., Rolling Stone) wants to own the nerd lane. “I have a plan for that!” is practically her campaign slogan, and her tedious promises to “nerd out” are calculated to appeal to the intellectual vanity of Democratic primary voters, NPR-listening types who like to think of themselves as the ... Read More
Elections

He Has a Plan for That

By
Elizabeth Warren (D., Rolling Stone) wants to own the nerd lane. “I have a plan for that!” is practically her campaign slogan, and her tedious promises to “nerd out” are calculated to appeal to the intellectual vanity of Democratic primary voters, NPR-listening types who like to think of themselves as the ... Read More
Religion

Cher, God, Whoever

By
NPR’s Hidden Brain has aired an hourlong show that is mostly about imaginary friends. It is an interesting episode, and one that contains what I think is an interesting error. Host Shankar Vedantam, a former Washington Post reporter, takes listeners through a series of encounters with voices in people’s ... Read More
Religion

Cher, God, Whoever

By
NPR’s Hidden Brain has aired an hourlong show that is mostly about imaginary friends. It is an interesting episode, and one that contains what I think is an interesting error. Host Shankar Vedantam, a former Washington Post reporter, takes listeners through a series of encounters with voices in people’s ... Read More
World

Why Brexit Matters

By
Because European Union business runs on Brussels time, the United Kingdom will be leaving the EU at precisely 11 p.m. GMT Friday. (If you’re in New York and want to tip your glass to our newly sovereign friends, that’s 6 p.m. EST.) In my own, perhaps peculiar view, Brexit is the most important moment for ... Read More
World

Why Brexit Matters

By
Because European Union business runs on Brussels time, the United Kingdom will be leaving the EU at precisely 11 p.m. GMT Friday. (If you’re in New York and want to tip your glass to our newly sovereign friends, that’s 6 p.m. EST.) In my own, perhaps peculiar view, Brexit is the most important moment for ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Inside the Hillary Bubble

By
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Inside the Hillary Bubble

By
Imagine a socially maladept but extremely wealthy friend of yours was told, “People like tap dancing. You should tap-dance more.” You would cringe when the person was telling you about a major career setback and suddenly lurched into a little tap-dancing interlude. “Did I ever tell you about the time the ... Read More