Alleged Al-Qaeda Member Arrested in Arizona

An alleged leader of a group of al-Qaeda terrorists was arrested in Arizona on Friday, where he had settled and ran a driving school.

Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri, a 42-year-old resident of Phoenix, is wanted by Iraqi authorities on charges of murdering two Iraqi police officers, according to a complaint from the Arizona District Attorney and the Justice Department.

“Ahmed served as the leader/Emir of a group of Al-Qaeda terrorists in Fallujah, Iraq,” the complaint reads. “In 2006, the group planned and successfully executed two separate operations to kill Iraqi police officers.”

U.S. attorney for Arizona Michael Bailey and Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division of the Justice Department Brian A. Benczkowski said in a statement that while the U.S. would cooperate with Iraq’s extradition request pertaining to Ahmed, the charges against him had not yet been proven in court.

Bailey and Benczkowski did not specify how or when Ahmed was able to enter the U.S. The Arizona Republic reported that Ahmed ran the A-Plus Driving School in Phoenix.

U.S. troops fought a protracted battle to seize the city of Fallujah from al-Qaeda terrorists in the wake of the American invasion of Iraq. 82 American troops were killed and 600 wounded in the fight to take the city, from November 7 to December 24, 2004.