Amash Announces Exploratory Committee to Run for President on Libertarian Ticket

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) departs after a series of votes on Capitol Hill, July 10, 2019. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Former Republican representative Justin Amash (I, Mich.,) said Tuesday night that he would launch an exploratory committee for president in a bid to make a third-party run as a Libertarian against President Trump.

“We’re ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together,” Amash wrote in announcing the move on Twitter. “I’m excited and honored to be taking these first steps toward serving Americans of every background as president.”

Built around the slogan “we’re ready,” Amash’s website outlines his ideology, including “a government that fulfills its purpose and recognizes its limits . . . practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people” and “an honest, principled president who will defend the Constitution and put individuals first.”

Amash drew increased speculation that a run was in the cards earlier this month, saying on Twitter that he was “closely” examining the possibility. Amash, who is up for reelection, has until May 8 to file for his House seat, but has repeatedly declined to publicly rule out a 2020 run.

Last June, he became the first and only GOP member to say that the president should be impeached over the Mueller Report’s findings, a move which led him to leave the party. The Libertarian Party’s convention is set to nominate a candidate on May 25 in Austin, but so far has not attracted a recognizable ticket.

Libertarian/conservative advocacy groups Club for Growth — Amash’s biggest past campaign donor — and FreedomWorks, which awarded him a “FreedomFighter” award for all of his first eight years in Congress, both said earlier this year that they would not support his House reelection efforts.