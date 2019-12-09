News

Economy & Business

Amazon Accuses Pentagon of Awarding Military Contract to Microsoft Because of ‘Improper Pressure’ From Trump

By
U.S. President Donald Trump and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft Corporation listen as Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon speaks during an American Technology Council roundtable at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 19, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Amazon is accusing the Defense Department of capitulating to President Trump in awarding a major military cloud computing contract to Microsoft over Amazon, a frequent target of Trump’s criticism.

In a legal complaint published Monday, Amazon Web Services cited “improper pressure from President Donald J. Trump” as the force behind the Pentagon’s decision to give Microsoft’s Azure the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract.

The e-commerce behemoth also pointed to “egregious errors” by the Defense Department in evaluating the bids of the two cloud computing companies for the contract, worth up to $10 billion, and demanded that the Pentagon negate Microsoft’s contract in the interest of “basic justice” and reconsider awarding it to Amazon.

Amazon said Trump’s consistent “public and behind-the-scenes attacks” against the company and CEO Jeff Bezos constituted a “fundamental defect” in the process and prevented the Pentagon from awarding the contract in a “reasonably, consistently, and in a fair and equal manner.”

The president “intervened directly in the very final phases of the two-year procurement process” and “used his office” to serve his “own personal and political ends” and stop Amazon from winning the contract, Amazon Web Services claimed.

Comments

“The question is whether the President of the United States should be allowed to use the budget of DoD to pursue his own personal and political ends,” the 103-page complaint reads. “DoD’s substantial and pervasive errors are hard to understand and impossible to assess separate and apart from the President’s repeatedly expressed determination to, in the words of the President himself, ‘screw Amazon.’”

Trump has been vocal about his dislike of Bezos and his vast company, accusing Amazon of “getting away with murder on tax” and branding the Washington Post, owned by Bezos, a “lobbyist for Amazon.”

Comments

Most Popular

Film & TV

Knives Out Takes On the Anti-Immigration Crowd

By
Since the beginning of the Obama era, the Left has broadcast two contradictory messages on the subjects of race and immigration. The first is that a so-called Coalition of the Ascendant will inevitably displace white Americans as the dominant force in the country’s politics and culture. The second is that ... Read More
Film & TV

Knives Out Takes On the Anti-Immigration Crowd

By
Since the beginning of the Obama era, the Left has broadcast two contradictory messages on the subjects of race and immigration. The first is that a so-called Coalition of the Ascendant will inevitably displace white Americans as the dominant force in the country’s politics and culture. The second is that ... Read More
From left: Harvard University's Noah Feldman, Stanford University's Pamela Karlan, University of North Carolina's Michael Gerhardt, and George Washington University's Jonathan Turley testify before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, December 4, 2019.
NR PLUS White House

The Impeachment Eye Test

By
To put it mildly, the 1960s were not notorious for juridical modesty. They might compare favorably, though, to Wednesday’s episode of “The Lawyer Left Does Impeachment” at the House Judiciary Committee. Oh, I have no doubt that the three progressive constitutional scholars spotlighted by Democrats yearn in ... Read More
From left: Harvard University's Noah Feldman, Stanford University's Pamela Karlan, University of North Carolina's Michael Gerhardt, and George Washington University's Jonathan Turley testify before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, December 4, 2019.
NR PLUS White House

The Impeachment Eye Test

By
To put it mildly, the 1960s were not notorious for juridical modesty. They might compare favorably, though, to Wednesday’s episode of “The Lawyer Left Does Impeachment” at the House Judiciary Committee. Oh, I have no doubt that the three progressive constitutional scholars spotlighted by Democrats yearn in ... Read More
Culture

The Absurd Crusade against the Salvation Army

By
We all know some individuals who are so obviously good and kind that we are certain if anyone were to dislike them, that's all we would need to know about the person. We would immediately assume he or she is a bad person. To hate the manifestly good is a sure sign of being bad. Such is the case regarding the ... Read More
Culture

The Absurd Crusade against the Salvation Army

By
We all know some individuals who are so obviously good and kind that we are certain if anyone were to dislike them, that's all we would need to know about the person. We would immediately assume he or she is a bad person. To hate the manifestly good is a sure sign of being bad. Such is the case regarding the ... Read More
White House

Nancy Pelosi’s Case

By
Further to the post below, a couple of thoughts on Nancy Pelosi’s statement yesterday. She said this near the beginning: During the constitutional convention, James Madison, the architect of the Constitution, warned that a president might betray his trust to foreign powers which might prove fatal to the ... Read More
White House

Nancy Pelosi’s Case

By
Further to the post below, a couple of thoughts on Nancy Pelosi’s statement yesterday. She said this near the beginning: During the constitutional convention, James Madison, the architect of the Constitution, warned that a president might betray his trust to foreign powers which might prove fatal to the ... Read More
Elections

More Bad News for Medicare for All

By
The hits keep coming for Medicare for All. Gallup’s annual health-care survey of adults found that Americans back a system based on private insurance rather than government provision by 54 percent to 42 percent. “This could create a challenge in a general election campaign for a Democratic presidential ... Read More
Elections

More Bad News for Medicare for All

By
The hits keep coming for Medicare for All. Gallup’s annual health-care survey of adults found that Americans back a system based on private insurance rather than government provision by 54 percent to 42 percent. “This could create a challenge in a general election campaign for a Democratic presidential ... Read More