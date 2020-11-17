News

Economy & Business

Amazon Debuts Online Drug Store, Sends Pharmacy Stocks Tumbling

By
(digicomphoto/Getty Images)

Amazon’s new online pharmacy feature made its debut on Tuesday, immediately disrupting the pharmaceutical landscape and sending the stock of other pharmacies tumbling.

Amazon Pharmacy allows customers in the U.S. to order medication or prescription refills — including creams, pills and even medications that need to stay refrigerated, like insulin  — and have them delivered to their home in just a couple of days. However, the online pharmacy will not deliver Schedule II controlled medications, including most opioids.

Consumers, who must be over the age of 18, need just a profile on Amazon’s website where doctors can send prescriptions. Amazon Prime customers will receive free two-day delivery, while customers without Prime can get free delivery within five days or pay $5.99 to upgrade to two-day delivery.

Amazon Pharmacy rolls out service this week to 45 states, not not including Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana and Minnesota, though the company expects to serve those states eventually.

Shares of Walgreens and Rite Aid had fallen ten percent before the opening bell Tuesday, while CVS Health Corp. fell 7 percent. 

Amazon had hosted internal discussions about building out a pharmaceutical offering since 2017 and later acquired PillPack in 2018. Amazon Pharmacy relies in part on PillPack’s infrastructure, including its pharmacy software, fulfillment centers, and relationships with health plans.

“We wanted to make it easy for people to get their medication, understand the cost and get it delivered to the home,” said TJ Parker, Amazon’s vice president of pharmacy, who previously co-founded PillPack. “The hard work is to make it easy… there were a number of complications behind the scenes.”

“We think this new benefit will add tremendous value to our members,” Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime, said. “It’s relevant as folks try to do more from the comfort and safety of their homes.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Books

Big White Ghetto

By
Editor’s Note: The following appears in Kevin D. Williamson’s new essay collection, Big White Ghetto: Dead Broke, Stone-Cold Stupid, and High on Rage in the Dank Woolly Wilds of the “Real America.” It is adapted from a piece originally published by National Review Online on December 16, 2013. Owsley ... Read More
Books

Big White Ghetto

By
Editor’s Note: The following appears in Kevin D. Williamson’s new essay collection, Big White Ghetto: Dead Broke, Stone-Cold Stupid, and High on Rage in the Dank Woolly Wilds of the “Real America.” It is adapted from a piece originally published by National Review Online on December 16, 2013. Owsley ... Read More
Immigration

Biden’s Foolish Immigration Priorities

By
Joe Biden shouldn’t want to begin his administration with a renewed migrant crisis at the border, but that’s what his priorities risk creating. After many false starts — including the zero-tolerance policy that drove family separations — the Trump administration got a handle on the border thanks to its ... Read More
Immigration

Biden’s Foolish Immigration Priorities

By
Joe Biden shouldn’t want to begin his administration with a renewed migrant crisis at the border, but that’s what his priorities risk creating. After many false starts — including the zero-tolerance policy that drove family separations — the Trump administration got a handle on the border thanks to its ... Read More
Health Care

Great News on the Vaccine Front

By
On the menu today: Moderna announces their coronavirus vaccine works and will be easier to store and transport than Pfizer's; the Georgia recount is almost done; and a sneak preview of Hunting Four Horsemen about how regularly human beings come in contact with new viruses. What’s Better Than One Effective ... Read More
Health Care

Great News on the Vaccine Front

By
On the menu today: Moderna announces their coronavirus vaccine works and will be easier to store and transport than Pfizer's; the Georgia recount is almost done; and a sneak preview of Hunting Four Horsemen about how regularly human beings come in contact with new viruses. What’s Better Than One Effective ... Read More
Education

The Online Learning Crisis

By
Across the country, school districts have closed classrooms once again, due to another uptick in COVID-19 cases. Online learning has become a fixture of life for students and families in 2020. Even advertisements, such as Google’s popular spot on teaching and homeschooling, are trying to depict this “new ... Read More
Education

The Online Learning Crisis

By
Across the country, school districts have closed classrooms once again, due to another uptick in COVID-19 cases. Online learning has become a fixture of life for students and families in 2020. Even advertisements, such as Google’s popular spot on teaching and homeschooling, are trying to depict this “new ... Read More