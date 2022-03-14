Amazon Relocates Downtown Seattle Workers Due to Rise in Crime

Then-Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at a news conference in Seattle, Wash., 2014. (Jason Redmond/Reuters)

Amazon is temporarily moving employees from its downtown Seattle office due to an increase in violent crime in the area, including shootings and carjackings.

“Given recent incidents near 3rd and Pine, we’re providing employees currently at that location with alternative office space elsewhere,” a spokesperson told Business Insider.

“We are hopeful that conditions will improve and that we will be able to bring employees back to this location when it is safe to do so,” the spokesperson added.

The office, which is located at 300 Pine Street and is situated roughly a half-mile from Amazon’s main headquarters, will remain open while its 1,800 employees are relocated. Many of the employees had already been working from home because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The area has been plagued by crime in recent weeks, with at least three shootings, two stabbings and one carjacking occurring near the office since February 21, according to information from the Seattle Police Department cited by Business Insider. The office sits about three blocks away from Pike Place Market.

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed at the intersection where Amazon’s office is located on March 2, Newsweek reported.

Mayor Bruce Harrell announced plans last week to install a mobile police precinct at 3rd Avenue and Pine Street, according to Bloomberg.

“Mayor Harrell will continue to develop a comprehensive approach to public safety in collaboration with police and safety advocates, community members, service providers, and businesses, including Amazon, to activate, revitalize, and restore downtown for all,” the mayor’s office told KOMO News in a statement.

