News

Economy & Business

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Says He ‘Can’t Guarantee’ Company Doesn’t Use Data of Independent Sellers

By
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos testifies before the House Judiciary Subcommittee in Washington, D.C., July 29, 2020. (Mandel Ngan/Reuters)

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos told a congressional antitrust hearing on Wednesday that he was unsure if his company had used the data of third-party sellers to inform Amazon’s business decisions, in violation of its own policies.

Bezos made the admission during questioning by Representative Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.), whose district in Seattle is home to Amazon headquarters. Amazon has faced accusations from former employees that the company has used data from third-party sellers to market and manufacture its own products, which often directly imitate the most popular third-party products, to the detriment of those independent sellers.

“Does Amazon ever access and use third-party seller data when making business decisions?” Jayapal asked.

“We have a policy against using seller-specific data to aide our private label business, but I can’t guarantee you that that policy has never been violated,” Bezos responded.

Representative David Cicilline (D., R.I.) returned to Jayapal’s concerns later in the hearing.

“The evidence we’ve collected shows that Amazon is only interested in exploiting its monopoly power over the e-commerce marketplace,” Cicilline said. “This investigation makes clear that Amazon’s dual role as a platform operator and competing seller on that platform is fundamentally anti-competive, and Congress must act.”

Comments

In April of this year, Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) told National Review that the Federal Trade Commission would require an overhaul because the commission “isn’t capable of dealing with today’s tech issues” in its current form.

“Amazon managers are reportedly stealing data from third parties and ripping off their products even though Amazon told Congress last year that they don’t,” Hawley said. “Stealing data to learn secrets about its competitors isn’t the free market.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Elections

It’s Going to Be a Race

By
The national polling looks pretty horrific for Trump and he’s clearly the underdog, but I will be shocked if it doesn’t tighten up such that this is a real race in the fall. Sean Trende, who’s down on Trump’s chances, has an interesting thread that circles around to this ... Read More
Elections

It’s Going to Be a Race

By
The national polling looks pretty horrific for Trump and he’s clearly the underdog, but I will be shocked if it doesn’t tighten up such that this is a real race in the fall. Sean Trende, who’s down on Trump’s chances, has an interesting thread that circles around to this ... Read More
Elections

The Self-Importance of The Lincoln Project

By
A couple of erstwhile Republican operatives who notably failed to elect Republican presidents are now trying to elect a Democratic one. They call their super PAC, self-importantly, The Lincoln Project. The operation is devoted to churning out harsh and often ridiculously over-the-top ads attacking President ... Read More
Elections

The Self-Importance of The Lincoln Project

By
A couple of erstwhile Republican operatives who notably failed to elect Republican presidents are now trying to elect a Democratic one. They call their super PAC, self-importantly, The Lincoln Project. The operation is devoted to churning out harsh and often ridiculously over-the-top ads attacking President ... Read More