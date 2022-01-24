American Citizen’s Family Stuck in Immigration Limbo in UAE after Fleeing Afghanistan

Bilal Ahmad already lost his job, and he’s pretty sure he’s lost his New York City apartment, too, after spending more than three months with his family in a United Arab Emirate refugee camp.

Ahmad, 28, is an American citizen who traveled into Afghanistan in August to rescue his wife and 5-year-old son from the chaos surrounding the Taliban takeover of the country and the Biden administration’s bungled evacuation after nearly 20 years of war.

He and his family eventually flew out of Afghanistan in early October. But they’ve been stuck in the International Humanitarian City refugee compound ever since, even though …