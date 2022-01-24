News

NR PLUS World

American Citizen’s Family Stuck in Immigration Limbo in UAE after Fleeing Afghanistan

By
Bilal Ahmad and his 5-year-old son Yousaf at International Humanitarian City in the United Arab Emirates. (Bilal Ahmad)

Bilal Ahmad already lost his job, and he’s pretty sure he’s lost his New York City apartment, too, after spending more than three months with his family in a United Arab Emirate refugee camp.

Ahmad, 28, is an American citizen who traveled into Afghanistan in August to rescue his wife and 5-year-old son from the chaos surrounding the Taliban takeover of the country and the Biden administration’s bungled evacuation after nearly 20 years of war.

He and his family eventually flew out of Afghanistan in early October. But they’ve been stuck in the International Humanitarian City refugee compound ever since, even though

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Ryan Mills is an enterprise and media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Latest