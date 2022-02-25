News

NR PLUS World

Americans with Loved Ones in Ukraine Remain Terrified: ‘He’s a Sitting Duck’

By
Michelle Johannes with her brother, Robert Viau, who is stranded in Ukraine during the Russian army’s invasion. (Michelle Johannes)

Robert Viau’s plan this week was to load his fiancée’s car and to drive west with her and her son to the Poland border, to get out of southeast Ukraine before the Russian army invaded.

Instead, the 53-year-old Wisconsin man is stranded in a Zaporizhzia motel with little money, no cell phone service, and worst of all, no transportation, his sister Michelle Johannes told National Review on Friday. She said her brother was deserted by his fiancée — his translator and only source of transportation in the country — when the Russian bombs started falling.

“He doesn’t have a car, and he

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

To Read the Full Story
Join NRPlus
Comments
Ryan Mills is an enterprise and media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

Recommended

The Latest