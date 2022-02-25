Americans with Loved Ones in Ukraine Remain Terrified: ‘He’s a Sitting Duck’

Robert Viau’s plan this week was to load his fiancée’s car and to drive west with her and her son to the Poland border, to get out of southeast Ukraine before the Russian army invaded.

Instead, the 53-year-old Wisconsin man is stranded in a Zaporizhzia motel with little money, no cell phone service, and worst of all, no transportation, his sister Michelle Johannes told National Review on Friday. She said her brother was deserted by his fiancée — his translator and only source of transportation in the country — when the Russian bombs started falling.

“He doesn’t have a car, and he …